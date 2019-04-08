Clap between each syllable: What is Wendy going to do? What is Wendy going to do? In fact, this episode made me wonder: What is Wendy doing? When did she fall in love with Chuck “Sweaty” Rhoades? When did she decide that this man, with few scruples and many kinks, would be her man? When she watches Chuck say the word “unburdening” at the start of her speech, her head cocks as if she, too, is wondering: What am I going to do?