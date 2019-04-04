A body found in a Staten Island storage facility may be Jeanine Cammarata, a teacher and mother of three who has been missing since Saturday.
Cammarata, 37, was reported missing on Saturday night by her current boyfriend, who is cooperating with police. Friends and family grew increasingly concerned when she failed to show up on Monday to the Staten Island High School where she teaches first grade. She also works part time at a Dollar Tree and missed her shift there as well.
On Wednesday, police charged Cammarata's estranged husband, Michael with assault, stalking, and harassment and took him into custody. He had recently been served with divorce papers and the former couple were due to appear in court on Monday for a divorce and child custody hearing, the day Cammarata went missing. They have a seven- and three-year-old child together. Jeanine Cammarata also has an 11-year-old child with her first husband.
Jessica Pobega, a friend, reported that she received strange texts from Cammarata's cell phone on Sunday evening including one that read, "I apologize. I have to do this for the children." When she said she replied that she was calling the police, the person replied, "I don't want that."
We are asking for your assistance in locating a missing 37 year old female named Jeanine Cammarata, who was last seen on the evening of March 30th at a residence on Mcveigh Pl. She drives a 2017 Chevrolet Cruz. Any info contact the 120 Pct. pic.twitter.com/oIFdpXIL1R— NYPD 120th Precinct (@NYPD120Pct) April 2, 2019
Former coworkers say that Michael Cammarata would show up at his estranged wife's school and harass her. He allegedly struck her multiple times on a previous date and often made unwanted contact.
“My greatest fear is: I will not be speaking to Jeanine again,” attorney Eric Gansberg, who is representing Jeanine Cammarata in her divorce, told the New York Post.
The NYPD said on Thursday morning that they are actively working to identify the remains found in the storage facility.
This is an ongoing story and will be updated.
