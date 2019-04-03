Miles Teller's New Show Is Extremely Ryan Gosling

The world may be used to seeing Miles Teller as a wise-cracking "frat boy" of the big screen (see: his character in films like The Spectacular Now, War Dogs, and That Awkward Moment) but in his new Amazon series, the star is getting stoic...and seriously deranged.
The new trailer for Too Old To Die Young has hit the internet, and it looks like a cross between True Detective and Drive. The latter makes a lot of sense, as the series was created by Drive filmmaker Nicolas Winding Refn.
Teller is, apparently, channeling Ryan Gosling's character in the 2011 film: Martin is a violent loose canon who apparently has zero remorse over the lives he has taken, but also one whose penchant for cold-blooded killing is hidden just below the surface.
Advertisement
There may be more to Teller's character than the bloody, neon-lit trailer suggests. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Martin is a "a grieving police officer who, along with the man who shot his partner, finds himself in an underworld filled with working-class hit men, Yakuza soldiers, cartel assassins sent from Mexico, Russian mafia captains, and gangs of teen killers."
If Martin wasn't always tied up in the criminal underbelly, he clearly is all in now. The scenes depicted in the new trailer range from a desert execution, Martin staring into the mirror of a bloodied bathroom, and a car ramming strategically into another on a freeway. Violence is now Martin's language — and it's definitely that of the show.
As for Amazon, Too Old To Die Young is just one of several action-packed projects the streaming network boasts. It recently launched Hanna, a series about a child assassin based on the 2011 Saoirse Ronan film of the same name.
Check out the trailer below:
❤️?? The trailer has arrived ??❤️— Too Old To Die Young (@TOTDYTV) April 3, 2019
Too Old To Die Young, from @NicolasWR, is available on Prime Video June 14. #TOTDY pic.twitter.com/3SPVgKkqN9
Too Old To Die Young premieres on Amazon Prime Video June 14
Advertisement