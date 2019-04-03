Aly Raisman On Meditation, Victim-Shaming & Sexual Abuse Prevention

"Something that I really hope a lot of kids will come to understand is that, just because an adult is nice to everybody else, doesn’t make them a good person if they're doing something to you behind closed doors. I think that's very confusing for kids, if every adult around your abuser is saying great things about them, and praising them — because the abuser is grooming the people around them, too. It's a red flag when all the adults like this person, but the children don't. I think that was sort of what happened with us: a lot of the gymnasts did not want to be treated by him, but the adults, and coaches, and everyone at USA Gymnastics just loved him. If people around us were more aware and paid attention, he would’ve been stopped a long time ago."