Nicole Richie Has A Connection To Us — & You Probably Missed It On Your First Watch

If you’ve seen Us (or even if you haven’t), you know that the Jordan Peele horror masterpiece contains a ton of hidden Easter eggs and references. But there’s another thing (or, to be more precise, another person) you might have missed upon your first viewing: Nicole Richie.
To be clear, Richie herself does not actually appear in Us. But the movie opens with a commercial for Hands Across America, a 1986 charity event at which, Vanity Fair explains, people linked hands across the country, from New York City to California to raise money to combat homelessness. A very young Richie appears in the commercial, which she posted to her Instagram on Friday.
“#TBT to my, and my Tethers first television appearance,” Richie wrote in the caption.
The post received an intense reaction from her followers who were, understandably, pretty freaked out by Richie’s presence in the commercial. Jennifer Garner responded, simply, “No ma’am.”
“I was kind of left watching this commercial, ‘Why does that disturb me?’ Oh my God, can you imagine? My favorite horror movie starts with that commercial,” Peele told Uproxx. “And so, from there, it took me down this path to really think about this movie in terms of this country and the idea of demonstration or protest, or even performance art, and to imagine what the evil doubleganger version of what Hands Across America would be.”
That, of course, leaves us wondering: was it Richie herself in that commercial or her Tether? We may never really know.
