Taylor and their father don’t have much intimacy when it comes to their personal lives – but they both love math. So naturally, Taylor uses the language of math to broach the conversation about their gender identity. “You can’t bend math to your will. It doesn’t exist to satisfy you,” they say. A famous mathematician must accept his derivative had a life of its own – or walk away. Their dad must do the same. Taylor is their own person, whether or not their parent approves (or understands) their decisions. This is a parent-child impasse that has been explored everywhere from TV to the Cat Stevens song “Father and Son,” but it’s handled particularly poignantly here.