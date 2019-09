Because this is a Netflix show with seasons that are only 10 episodes long, the actors with recurring roles have been free to go off and pursue other gigs (like Nathan Fillion, who no longer voices Gary in season 3 ). That means good news for them is questionable news for Santa Clarita Diet fans. When last we left off, there were a whole lot of loose ends featuring those recurring characters: Is Gary choosing to live on? Will Anne start worshipping Sheila as God's instrument? Are Paul and Marsha going to hunt down Sheila?