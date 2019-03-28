One award show loves Killing Eve so much that they'll literally break the rules to show it. The BBC America original, whose second season arrives April 7, was nominated for fourteen British Academy of Film and Television Awards, although it's technically an American program.
London-born Phoebe Waller-Bridge created Killing Eve and most of its stars, aside from Sandra Oh, are also UK-based. However, for a show to typically qualify for BAFTA nomination, it must "have had the worldwide premiere transmission in the UK" and “creative control: must ‘reside’ within the UK and/or a UK broadcaster must have the primary editorial control over the programme.” As a BBC America program that premiered in the US back in 2018, Killing Eve ticks none of those boxes.
However, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts isn't letting semantics get in the way of them claiming Killing Eve for their own.
As a BAFTA spokeswoman told Deadline, "BAFTA’s TV Committee has deemed Killing Eve eligible owing to the significant creative contribution from key talent residing in the UK both in front of, and behind, the camera. Development and post-production also took place in the UK."
Killing Eve has the most nominations of any show nominated, which includes one for Best Drama Series as well as Best Drama Actress nominations for both stars, Oh and Jodie Comer. Waller-Bridge is also nominated, as well as co-stars Kim Bodnia and Fiona Shaw.
Season 2 of the series was ordered before season 1 had even finished, and the show never broke its streak of viewership rising each episode. Let's keep those views — and BAFTAs — going for season 2 when it airs April 7.
