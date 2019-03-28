London-born Phoebe Waller-Bridge created Killing Eve and most of its stars, aside from Sandra Oh, are also UK-based. However, for a show to typically qualify for BAFTA nomination, it must "have had the worldwide premiere transmission in the UK" and “creative control: must ‘reside’ within the UK and/or a UK broadcaster must have the primary editorial control over the programme.” As a BBC America program that premiered in the US back in 2018, Killing Eve ticks none of those boxes.