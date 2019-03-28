How Financial Insecurity Led These Women To Found A Money-Focused Pop-Up

Stacks House is the first of, hopefully, many offerings from a larger company we’re building called She Stacks. The pop-up is our launch and, in some ways, our financial hopes and dreams for women personified. It’s a safe place for both education and entertainment, where you can knock out your financial aggression in our Debt Boxing Gym. Around the corner, you can visit our Retirement Rodeo and learn about stock-market volatility (and why it’s worth staying on through the ups and downs), courtesy of our mechanical savings pig. Over in our Money Moves room, in partnership with our presenting sponsor, Zelle, you’ll be inspired to make the most of your hard-earned dollars. And want to learn about making more money? We’ve got you covered in our Side Hustle Salon, where we feature opportunities to profit from a passion using sites like Minted and TaskRabbit.