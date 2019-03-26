Reese Witherspoon Perfects Her Gayle King Impression Ahead Of New Morning Show

You'd be hard-pressed to find someone who wasn't inspired by Gayle King's measured interview with a volatile R. Kelly, but Reese Witherspoon really means it. She was so impressed with the segment that, with the help of Oprah, she's using it to prep for her own upcoming show with Apple, The Morning Show.
The two women were hanging outside Monday's Apple event with Jennifer Garner and Rashida Jones (literally just...hanging out and drinking wine, straight out of a literal dream I've had) when Oprah began gassing up her BFF King, and encouraged Witherspoon to try out her own impression of the interview in hopes that, come time for her show, she could draw a little inspiration.
The video, posted by O The Oprah Magazine, begins with Oprah pulling Witherspoon over and asking if she had seen the now-famous interview between King and R. Kelly.
"It was amazing," Witherspoon gushed. "She is the calm in the eye of the storm."
"Let's see you do a scene like that on your new morning show," Oprah said as Witherspoon went stone-faced for the camera, noting that it's "her Gayle face."
"Really, you need to sit down," she mimicked. "Robert. Robert. Robert."
Oprah then joked that the morning show should get R. Kelly to do a cameo, prompting Witherspoon to point out that that's probably not "gonna be possible, O" due to the fact that he's probably "tied up."
Did @RWitherspoon nail her impression of @gayleking?! We think @oprah agrees ??? #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/pRvvpk2fQ5— O The Oprah Magazine (@oprahmagazine) March 26, 2019
While The Morning Show is a fictional drama (that also stars Steve Carell and Jennifer Aniston), its whole purpose is to give a never-before-seen look at the stakes of the morning talk show industry.
“In The Morning Show, we pull back the curtain of power dynamics between men and women in the high stakes world of morning news shows,” Witherspoon explained on stage at the Apple event. “It’s a real insider’s view of the people who help America wake up every day.”
Apple TV+ will feature this and more (but not R. Kelly) when it begins rolling out this fall.
