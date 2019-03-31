It’s hard to imagine what being followed by cameras most of the time is like unless it’s happened to you, and for most of us, that doesn’t apply. But for Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, and the rest of their family, it’s just part of their daily life, and for the little ones in their family, it’s all they’ve ever known. For 16 seasons, they’ve spent a lot of time with these people, and they’ve been there through good times and bad, even for the stuff that’s only seen the cutting room floor.