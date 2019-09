On Sunday, yet another season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians kicks off on E!, and after more than a decade on the air, it’s safe to say that the family has gotten pretty close with the me and women who make up their filming crew. After all, how could they not? They’ve been there for the births of all of their children, their weddings, their breakups and divorces — they’ve seen it all. So it’s no surprise that when the family speaks out about the KUWTK camera crew , they have plenty of positive things to say.