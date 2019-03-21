Then comes the day for Gypsy to be honored at the "Child of the Year" ceremony — an award that Dee Dee, apparently, fought tirelessly to help Gypsy land. A toothless Gypsy isn't feeling so up for being celebrated — until Dee Dee hands her the dentures that the dentist allegedly only made for Gypsy this morning. Gypsy's slightly suspicious (after all, if Dee Dee knew how upset Gypsy was about losing her teeth, why hold back the new set of dentures until this moment?) but upon hearing her mother wax poetic on the award ceremony stage about her love of Gypsy, the teen changes her tune. As in, literally: Gypsy, with her new teeth, sings an off-key rendition of "I'll Be There," almost as an apology for being so defiant with her mother.