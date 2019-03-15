We can't spoil exactly what happens in the season 4 premiere of Billions, but we can promise you this: It'll be a typically fun, fast-paced ride. You'll find yourself rewinding just to relish in characters' zingers once again, and your joy will be compounded because they so clearly relish their own zingers.
But let's face it: You'll also probably rewind because hedge fund manager Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) and former U.S. Attorney Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) operate at near warp speed, and following their intricate manipulates takes serious concentration. Last season's shocker of a finale proved another truth: This show is bigger than Chuck and Bobby's rivalry. Billions’ spirit can be used to fuel to endless rivalries.
Before season 4 of Billions premieres on Showtime on Sunday, March 17 at 10 p.m., let's make your life easier. Here are the essential details from last season that you'll need to remember, and a recap of the finale.