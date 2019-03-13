In recently resurfaced audio, family values defender and feminism skeptic Tucker Carlson jokes about having sex with a teen beauty pageant contestant.
In clips unearthed by Now This, shock jock and all-around classy guy Bubba the Love Sponge asks Carlson about Miss Teen USA contestant Caitlin Upton, who represented South Carolina in the 2007 pageant. Upton went viral for blanking during the Q&A portion of the competition when asked about why a fifth of Americans can’t locate the U.S. on a world map. Upton has said after the blunder, she was extremely depressed and even contemplated suicide. Carlson had previously covered the incident on his own show.
"She'd probably be a pretty good wife," Carlson, who was 38 at the time, said about a teenaged Upton. "If you had a wife that dumb, would it be good or bad?"
Exclusive: Tucker Carlson's sexual comments about a Miss Teen USA pageant are some of the most shocking yet - in new unearthed audio. pic.twitter.com/iOrZbp1ANX— NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 13, 2019
Carlson also suggested, without evidence, that host Mario Lopez — who was also in his 30s at the time — had sex with Upton. "She's so dumb. She's vulnerable. She's like a wounded gazelle separated from the herd," Carlson said. "He [Lopez] gets a pass. The normal laws for that kind of thing don't apply to him."
Carlson's "jokes" sound eerily similar to that of President Donald Trump, who was the owner of the pageant at the time. In leaked audio from 2005, Trump can be heard telling Access Hollywood host Billy Bush, "When you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the pussy. You can do anything."
Earlier this week, Media Matters unearthed audio of Carlson making sexist comments about women, calling Iraqis "semiliterate primitive monkeys," and questioning the blackness of President Barack Obama. Carlson, who regularly espouses white nationalist views on his show, refused to apologize for those comments, so he'll probably just say his sexually explicit "jokes" about a teenage girl were "locker room talk."
