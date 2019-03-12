The Clues For The Order’s Controversial Finale Were Always There

The next time we see Jack, he’s meeting love interest Alyssa at his late family members’ graves. He thinks this is the start of their relationship. Alyssa knows she’s there to finally hit Jack with memory loss power, reversing her premiere episode decision. So, she tearfully does. When Jack comes to, he doesn’t know Alyssa or his own name, let alone why his grandpa is dead. This begins the montage of the Order’s revenge against the Knights. Randall, Lilith, and Hamish are all hit with the same powder as Jack in broad daylight. At the same time, their clubhouse is raided. Vera’s monkey paw — along with every other werewolf-owned relic — is confiscated.