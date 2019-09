Lotte Van der Zee, Former Miss Teen Universe, Is Dead At 20

The Dutch model, who was awarded Miss Teen Universe in 2017, was on a vacation with her parents in Westendorf, Austria in February when she began to feel unwell, her parents wrote on Van der Zee’s official Instagram . Her illness eventually progressed into “sudden cardiac arrest.” After her mother attempted CPR, Van der Zee was taken to a local hospital and put into a medically-induced coma, according to Dutch newspaper De Limburger . Last week, she was transferred to a hospital in Munich. Van der Zee’s organs began to fail when she was there, so she was taken off the kidney dialysis that had kept her alive for the two weeks she was in a coma.