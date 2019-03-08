Is John Mayer's TV Show The Next This Is Us?

In quirky television news, a pilot based on a John Mayer song is in the works at ABC, and it could be a worthy successor to This Is Us.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Shadowhunters star Harry Schum Jr. (who briefly appeared at the end of Crazy Rich Asians) and How To Get Away With Murder's Katie Findlay have joined the cast of Heart of Life, a drama pilot inspired by Mayer's track of the same name. (It wasn't even a single, you guys!)
In between deep tweets, Mayer will executive produce the show, to be penned by Powerless writer Ben Queen.
Advertisement
Should the show go to series, the family drama will center on two vastly different siblings, played by Schum and Findlay, who discover they are related and have to come to terms with the "mysteries of their separate childhoods," per THR. So, I'm thinking This Is Us-esque flashbacks, probably set to a soundtrack of Mayer's greatest hits.
The plot of the show Heart of Life sounds more fleshed out than the Mayer track, but you can understand how the song might inspire a family drama.
"Pain throws your heart to the ground / Love turns the whole thing around / No, it won't all go the way, it should / But I know the heart of life is good," sings Mayer on the track, which debuted in 2006.
If you thought that Mayer was no veteran of the television industry, think again. Last year, Mayer debuted his extremely successful program, John Mayer's Instagram Stories.
Is it just Instagram? Maybe! Check out the trailer below.
Advertisement