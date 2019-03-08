Minors frequently have little to no recourse when it comes to arranged marriages, and face overwhelming legal and practical barriers if they try to say no to a marriage their parents have planned for them, or to get out of a marriage once they are in it. They cannot easily retain an attorney, because contracts with children, including retainer agreements, usually are voidable. Children typically are not allowed to file for divorce on their own. In many states, children under 18 are considered “runaways” if they try to leave home, even to escape an abusive husband, and are often returned by authorities against their will. Advocate organizations like Unchained At Last that help them escape can be charged criminally for doing so. And many of these children have nowhere safe to go, as most domestic violence shelters do not take in anyone under 18 who is not accompanied by a parent or guardian.