You see, the true crime trend has a problem. All too often, the (often female) murder victims are left to be a detail in a case, while the (usually male) people in their lives who may or may not have had something to do with their death get full explorations of character, depth, and personality. Netflix's Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes spends little time on who the women were that Bundy was convicted of killing. Instead it's very focused on how charming and handsome Bundy supposedly was . Teresa Halbach also gets very little attention in the Making A Murderer series which is about her becoming a victim; the focus is instead on the man convicted of killing her, Steven Avery, who is shown as a victim claiming he is innocent, falsely framed for her murder, and mistreated by the justice system. And while, in both Syed's and Avery's cases, the documentaries are also looking to question the legal system as a whole (which is its own worthwhile question), the women who suffered at the hands of whoever it is that killed them often get sidelined.