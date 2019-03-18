Where In The World Is Lara Axelrod On Billions?

For the first two seasons of Billions, Bobby's domestic life was a consistent segment of the show's action. After a day of high-powered manipulations, he'd speed down the highway toward Connecticut, where there was frequently drama of another sort. Lara and Bobby used their enormous closets as war rooms, where they carried out strategic discussions about a) familial obligations or b) holding onto their fortune. His two sons flitted into scenes like seedlings of future Large Adult Sons; if you blurred your eyes, you could see them wearing Patagonias and playing pong in the living rooms of their Ivy League fraternities on a Tuesday night. These scenes were essential reminders of Bobby the Man, not just Bobby the Man of Industry.