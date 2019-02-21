Story from Pop Culture

Milo Ventimiglia Is "Incredibly Proud" Of Mandy Moore For Sharing Her Story

Rebecca Farley
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images.
Milo Ventimiglia, husband to Mandy Moore on This Is Us, is proud of his TV wife.
"There are things that people live through, so to be able to have a forum to discuss it and speak about it — honestly, I’m incredibly proud of Mandy for just being who Mandy is, which is a very giving, inspiring woman," Ventimiglia told Access on Wednesday.
Last week, the New York Times published the accounts of several women who claimed they had been emotionally manipulated and abused by the musician Ryan Adams. Moore, who was previously married to Adams, spoke to the Times about how their marriage affected her — and her music career.
"Music was a point of control for him," Moore told the Times. She later retweeted a statement from Phoebe Bridgers, who was also romantically linked to Adams, writing, "Facts. Thank you @phoebe_bridgers."
Watch Ventimiglia's full interview, below.
