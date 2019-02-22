James Roday: "Cancer is a demon of a disease. It has touched most of us. You don’t have to reach very far for an experience where a loved one, or a friend, or a family member’s life was hanging in the balance while they fought this disease. It has happened to me a few times now, and that is just the reality of it. You wake up every day, you pray, you do whatever it is you do, you try to stay positive and lean in to as most hope as possible, but the truth is, [cancer] could take anybody, at any time. That's the foundation of [Gary and Maggie’s relationship], which makes it unusual...but the flip side of it is that nobody understands better than the person staring at them across the bed."