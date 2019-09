Lorena Bobbitt's 1994 Jury Was Split — Until One Thing Changed Their Minds

. Among the many interconnected pieces that made up the spectacle of the Lorena Bobbitt case back in 1993 , none was more important, in the end, than the panel of jurors who decided Lorena Bobbitt 's fate. She now goes by her maiden name, Gallo, and notoriously cut off her husband’s penis while he slept on June 23, 1993, and then threw the severed part out the window of her car as she sped away from the scene of the crime. The exact set of events leading up to the violent act were hotly contested in court: Gallo claimed that her husband, John Wayne Bobbitt, had returned home from a night of heavy drinking and violently raped her, ripping her panties in the process. Afterward, when she went to the kitchen for a glass of water, she spotted a 12-inch knife on the counter and seized it. She would later testify in court that she didn’t remember what happened after that.