In the documentary, Saraya-Jade is referred to as the “princess” of the family because she “pulls the biggest crowds.” Wrestling is their main source of income, so having that star in the family is necessary for their success. “Just having her face on my stuff, I can guarantee selling it. She’s got the grace, she’s got the poise, she’s got everything you need, she is a star. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing, to have a product like this. Forget that she’s my daughter, she’s a product,” says her mom, Julia, in the Channel 4 film. Though her words sound callous and possibly exploitative, both the documentary and the film work to prove that the family is super tight-knight and caring towards one another.