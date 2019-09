If you’re into wrestling, particularly of the WWE variety, Paige is a name you know well. Outside of the ring, Paige goes by Saraya-Jade Bevis, a young woman from small English town, hailing from a family of wrestlers, who broke barriers by making it big in the WWE. Now, her story is making it big too, thanks to the release of Stephen Merchant's Paige biopic Fighting With My Family , which is currently in theaters. But the movie only shows the part of her life where she crossed that seemingly impossible divide — so what is WWE's Saraya-Jade "Paige" Bevis doing in 2019 ? She's been plenty busy, as it turns out — starring in reality shows (E!'s Total Divas), having her life made into a 2012 documentary and a 2019 movie based on said documentary ( Fighting With My Family actually takes its name from the original doc ), and finally, taking her story beyond the ring.