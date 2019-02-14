If you’re into wrestling, particularly of the WWE variety, Paige is a name you know well. Outside of the ring, Paige goes by Saraya-Jade Bevis, a young woman from small English town, hailing from a family of wrestlers, who broke barriers by making it big in the WWE. Now, her story is making it big too, thanks to the release of Stephen Merchant's Paige biopic Fighting With My Family, which is currently in theaters. But the movie only shows the part of her life where she crossed that seemingly impossible divide — so what is WWE's Saraya-Jade "Paige" Bevis doing in 2019? She's been plenty busy, as it turns out — starring in reality shows (E!'s Total Divas), having her life made into a 2012 documentary and a 2019 movie based on said documentary (Fighting With My Family actually takes its name from the original doc), and finally, taking her story beyond the ring.
She first came onto the American wrestling scene in 2011 and, as the film shows, she started racking up wins in 2014, which led to her role on Total Divas. The 26-year-old saw early success that took her to the United States in 2011, away from her family and hometown of Norwich, England. After making the “main roster” in the WWE in 2014, she became the youngest Diva Champion in history ("diva" was the official term for women wrestlers in WWE, until 2016 when it was changed to "superstars"), but now, her days in the ring are behind her, mostly.
While she did return to Total Divas in 2018 for its eighth season (she was the lead for three seasons and left before that), injuries seem to have stopped her from wrestling for good. She had a concussion in 2016, which took her out of the ring for a bit, but it wasn’t until her major back injury in 2017 that things looked dire. She did return to wrestling after the back injury, but as shown in this past season of Total Divas, Paige officially retired from wrestling on WWE Raw on April 9, 2018. After that, she became the SmackDown General Manager, but ended that job in December, 2018. Word has it, though, that Paige will have a 2019 role in the WWE universe. In fact, when Buzzfeed called her a "former" WWE star, Paige responded on Twitter that the term was incorrect:
Not former. I’m still in the WWE guys. Haha. Loved the host she’s so beautiful and fun to be in an interview thanks girl! And thanks @BuzzFeed for the warm welcome! https://t.co/kDkhTSv5SJ— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) February 12, 2019
But for now, in addition to promoting her biopic at Sundance and elsewhere, Bevis also has a lifestyle brand called The Saraya Store, where she sells tees, hoodies, and makeup online. She's also got a new boyfriend, musician Ronnie Radke, who she frequently shows off on Instagram.
And despite the injuries and drama that led to her early retirement from the ring, she wrote in an Instagram post that she’s the “happiest and healthiest [she’s] ever been.” And when you think about it, that's really all that matters, right?
