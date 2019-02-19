"I also wanted my character to have a sad ending at the end," Wilson, who also served as an executive producer on the film, told Refinery29 at the Los Angeles junket. "I didn't win that debate, but God, we had a heated debate for days." The debate Wilson is referring to comes from the film team's decision to bring in a group of women like Devil Wears Prada writer and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend showrunner Aline Brosh-McKenna to discuss the balance of a character like Natalie, who is meant to be both a rom-com heroine and the opposite of a rom-com heroine. "We discussed the depths that you go into with my character and if we wanted to present more of her sadness at the beginning of the film and it it was a hot debate all day. We debated these things [with] these very smart women because we wanted to get the balance right."