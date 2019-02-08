Of course all eyes are on Taraji P. Henson and her impeccable power suits in her new film based on 2000's What Women Want, but she shares the screen with an equally eye-catching actor who plays her What Men Want love interest: Aldis Hodge. Hodge plays Will, a bartender and a single-father who catches Henson's attention throughout the film. Just as Hodge charms Henson’s character Ali, he is sure to intrigue audiences. So, to save you from having to scrub every corner of the internet, here is everything you should know about Hodge.
He Started On TV
Whether you realize it or not, this is most likely not the first time you’ve seen Hodge on-screen. The 32-year-old actor has quite the resume. His career took off in 2006 when he played high school student Voodoo on season four of NBC’s Friday Night Lights. He had a six-episode stint on the beloved football series. Then in 2008, he landed a starring role on the crime drama Leverage as Alec Hardison, also known as “The Hacker.” He stayed on the show for its entire five-season run.
Advertisement
Then He Had A Breakout Movie Role In 2015
He started to become a movie star in 2015 when he portrayed MC Ren in Straight Outta Compton. The following year, he starred alongside Tom Cruise in Jack Reacher: Never Go Back as sidekick Captain Anthony Espin. He also first shared the screen with Henson in the Oscar-nominated biographical drama Hidden Figures. But in that film, Hodge played Levin Jackson, the love interest of Janelle Monáe’s character. The role made Hodge a SAG Award winning actor, as Hidden Figures took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. Following that win, Hodge returned to television to star in the short-lived WGN history drama Underground.
Yes, He's On Social Media (But Don't Expect To Learn Much About His Love Life There)
Some quick digging on social media (yep, Hodge has Instagram and Twitter) shows Hodge is constantly working and promoting new projects. He has tons of photos with fellow entertainers like John Legend, Kevin Bacon, and Trevor Noah. He does not post personal photos that often, so it’s unclear whether he's got a romantic partner or not, but, Hodge was last linked to artist Harmonia Rosales and shared some pictures of the two during their trip to Italy in 2018. They haven’t posted any pictures together recently, but they do follow each other on Instagram. Take that for what you will.
He's Going To Have A Huge 2019
Hodge is set to have some more breakout roles in 2019. He was recently at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival to promote his upcoming film Clemency. The movie follows a prison warden who has spent years participating in death row executions. Hodge co-stars with Alfre Woodard and Wendell Pierce. He is also starring with Kevin Bacon in the much-anticipated crime thriller City on a Hill which will premiere on Showtime in the fall.
So, if you couldn’t get enough of him in What Men Want, don’t worry. You will definitely see a lot more from Hodge this year.
Advertisement