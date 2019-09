Free Rein is a Zoey 101-style show, a school-based comedy that happens to take place at a stable. Yes, there are horses — which, for someone who always wanted to be a horse girl, is a benefit — but the show is mostly about the miniature ups and downs of adolescence. Which, of course, to young bodies, feel like earthquakes. When the show starts, Zoe is in the middle of a transformative period, moving across the world for what looks like her mom's first midlife crisis. Not to mention, she's almost immediately faced with a love triangle: To fall in love with Pin, moody horseboi, or to fall in love with Marcus (Bruce Herbelin-Earle), perfectly pintuckedboi? The other characters are facing their own social shake-ups, as lead girl Mia faces off against new girl Zoe. Think of Free Rein as horse girl Elite, another Netflix hidden gem , or Legally Blonde, for a younger, more carefree set.