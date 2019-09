The first season of Young Once followed Randolph and her now ex-boyfriend Caelan Tiongson, whom she dated sporadically during her time at Biola University. The second season — currently airing, and the next episode airs on February 11 — follows the newly single Tiongson and Randolph as they figure out their next steps. Tiongson wants to find love beyond Randolph, and Randolph is figuring out what to do when she completes her degree in speech pathology. The show appears to have re-surfaced because its second season premiere conveniently landed on February 4, the same day that Randolph was canoodling with Underwood on ABC