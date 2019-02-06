Cassie Randolph, current fan favorite (and Colton Underwood favorite) on The Bachelor, is a reality television veteran, apparently. Tuesday evening, host of the reality television podcast Reality Life with Kate Casey Kate Casey notified Twitter that Randolph also appeared in a docuseries called Young Once. The show's second season is currently airing on Castle, an online streaming platform hosted by Crossroads Christian Communications Inc. (The platform's Chief Growth Officer Joel Auge called it "a growing library of content which is focused on equipping believers and leading those who are lost to Jesus.")
The first season of Young Once followed Randolph and her now ex-boyfriend Caelan Tiongson, whom she dated sporadically during her time at Biola University. The second season — currently airing, and the next episode airs on February 11 — follows the newly single Tiongson and Randolph as they figure out their next steps. Tiongson wants to find love beyond Randolph, and Randolph is figuring out what to do when she completes her degree in speech pathology. The show appears to have re-surfaced because its second season premiere conveniently landed on February 4, the same day that Randolph was canoodling with Underwood on ABC.
Tiongson has already addressed the situation on Instagram, telling his followers that the timing of the season 2 premiere was strategically placed to drum up controversy.
"Make no mistake that Young Once was filmed before The Bachelor, and the fact that they are airing at the same time is a strategy to attract viewers," Tiongson wrote in a caption alongside a photo of himself with Randolph. He added, "The reality of the situation is that Cassie is a great girl. Her decision to go on The Bachelor was a decisive moment in my life to move forward so why couldn’t it serve as that for her as well?"
Meanwhile, the strategy is working. I already watched a full episode of Young Once and I may just watch another! Mark my words: Tiongson is perilously close to appearing on the next season of The Bachelorette.
