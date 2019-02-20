Don't Forget To Watch These 10 Movies During Black History Month

February isn't over which means there is still time to celebrate Black History Month, especially as Black creators have gained more recognition in the film industry during the last year. From the Academy Award-winning Get Out, to the global box office success of Black Panther, it seems Hollywood is finally recognizing the need for more diverse stories, actors, and crew members. Hopefully this diversity continues and expands throughout 2019.
Of course films made by and featuring African-American actors did not become a thing in 2018. Black filmmakers and actors having been sharing their stories for years. So for this Black History Month (while also enjoying popular Black cinema) take the time to discover lost African-American films that paved the way for creators today. You can start with this list of 10 Black films that you might not have heard of before but should absolutely watch this month (and all year, really).