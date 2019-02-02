Many people you know are probably keeping up, in one way or another, with Colton Underwood’s journey to find love on The Bachelor. You may even be one of them! But there is at least one person who is opting out: his ex, Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman.
“I don’t watch the show. We broke up a couple of years ago and we really — we have not talked in a really, really long time,” Raisman told People.
Raisman and Underwood dated for several months between 2016 and 2017 after Underwood, then a player for the Oakland Raiders, asked her out in a viral video.
Raisman did offer her support to Bachelor contestant Caelynn Miller-Keyes, who revealed she was a survivor of sexual assault in last week’s episode of The Bachelor. In response, Underwood said he previously dated a woman who also experienced assault. Many viewers took this as a reference to Raisman, who is a survivor of Larry Nassar, the disgraced USA Gymnastics physician who abused over 100 girls in his tenure as a doctor for the team. Raisman has been an outspoken supporter of fellow survivors of sexual assault since coming forward about her own experience.
“I am supportive of anybody that comes forward and especially for her to do that on national television,” Raisman said. “I really commend her for her bravery and I stand with her and I hope she’s getting a ton of support because she deserves it.”
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
