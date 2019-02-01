Tekashi 6ix9ine, Nicki Minaj & Kanye West Collaborator, Pleads Guilty To Federal Charges

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, née Daniel Hernandez, has pled guilty to nine charges of racketeering, drug-trafficking, and firearm-related issues along with a handful of alleged peers in the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, in which Hernandez admitted his involvement last week, according to the New York Times.
Specifically, Hernandez admitted to gang activities such as “shooting at people, robbing people and, at times, drug trafficking.” He also admitted to paying someone to shoot at a rival gang member to scare him.
When Hernandez was charged back in November, his lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, declared his client's innocence.
"An entertainer who portrays a ‘gangster image’ to promote his music does not make him a member of an enterprise," Lazaro said, according to the NYT.
Now, the musician could face the mandatory minimum of 47 years behind bars or a maximum of life. However, his cooperation with federal prosecutors could affect his sentencing. For the time being, he remains in prison.
Back in July, Hernandez announced he was joining Nicki Minaj's NICKIHNDRXX World Tour along with Future after his collab with Minaj, "FEFE." He teamed up with Minaj again for their song, "MAMA," with Kanye West, which nabbed the top spot in the charts the same month as his arrest.
Hernandez previous legal issues include allegedly choking a 16-year-old at a Houston, Texas, mall. In 2015, he also plead guilty to the use of a child in a sexual performance.
