US
Story from Music

Rita Ora’s Power Ballad From That Bumble Super Bowl Ad Is Going To Be Your 2019 Anthem

Joyce Chen
Photo: Emma McIntyre/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images.
Bumble’s packing a serious one-two punch with its recently released Super Bowl commercial, which features not one, but two, powerful women of note. There’s of course Serena Williams, whose push for women to take initiative and take charge is coupled with footage of the tennis champ slaying on the court. But there’s also a lesser realized power current running through the Bumble Super Bowl ad, via the song that scores it all: the take-no-prisoners ballad “Soul Survivor” by Rita Ora.
The hit single, which comes off Ora’s latest studio album, Phoenix, hits all the right notes with lyrics that complement Williams’ confident swagger. “I’m a soul survivor, I made it through the fire/ I started with nothing, I’ve got nothing to lose,” Ora croons the chorus in her trademark rasp.
Advertisement
Other notable lyrics seem to be straight out of Williams’ journal, touching upon the exasperation of having to push hard against the limits of sexism and a chorus of naysayers: “Damn frustrating that you think I could never make it/ Look who’s standing right in front of you/ Yes, it’s me/ What you doing?/ Did you think you would see me ruin?/ After all the shit that I’ve been through.”
Related Stories
Did Rita Ora Get Caught Lip Syncing?
2019's Super Bowl Ads Will Terrify & Inspire You
Sarah Michelle Geller Is Jumping Back Into Horror
At last year’s U.S. Open, Williams was famously chided for having a “meltdown” after arguing with the umpire and breaking her tennis racket, even though numerous men have made an almost secondary career out of their unsportsmanlike tantrums (see: John McEnroe, Ilie Năstase, and Jimmy Connors, to name a few). She ultimately lost out to Japan’s Naomi Osaka, capping off a challenging year that involved an emergency C-section and the discovery of blood clots in her lungs.
Williams’ Bumble ad, which is all about self-empowerment, provides the perfect framework within which Ora’s vocals and message can really soar. Whitney Wolfe Herd, Bumble’s founder, CEO, and co-creative director, said via press release: “By sharing our message with a global audience of hundreds of millions, we are aiming to leverage this cultural moment widely considered to be male dominated and flip the narrative to show that no matter the playing field, we are here, and we have the power to be heard.”
Also, a fun fact: the creative team behind Bumble’s impactful Super Bowl ad was led by women. And it shows.
Advertisement

More from Music

Watch

R29 Original Series

Watch Now
Documentary
Five love stories behind diverse, multicultural marriages.
Watch Now
Lifestyle
Life experiments, 5 days at a time.
Watch Now
Fashion
The style of subculture.
Watch Now
Beauty
Viral trends, tried and tested.
Watch Now
Documentary
From vibrators to lipstick, learn how your favorite products are made.
Watch Now
Documentary
Extraordinary, one-of-a-kind individuals
Watch Now
Documentary
The latest stories to watch.
Watch Now
Lifestyle
Inside the homes of millennial women — & what they paid for them
Watch Now
Comedy
Let's talk about sex, baby.
Watch Now
Documentary
Female artisans around the world
Watch Now
Politics
Made by and for smart, opinionated women.
Watch Now
Film
We helped 12 female directors claim their power.