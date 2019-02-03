There are a few constants of Super Bowl commercials: animals, beer, and appearances from random celebrities. This year, the latter category includes the artist formerly known as Buffy the Vampire Slayer, who is starring in an Olay ad. If this gets you thinking, Wait, what is Sarah Michelle Gellar Doing in 2019? I haven’t seen her for a while. Well, the fault is yours alone, because she’s been sharing a ton of updates about her career and personal life on Instagram. (And in case you’re impatient, yes, she’s still with Freddie Prinze Jr.)
First, let’s talk about Gellar’s commercial since it’s her most recent acting work. In fact, it’s even listed as “Killer Skin (short)” on her IMDb page. The ad, which was released online pre-Super Bowl, is based on classic horror movies and involves Gellar and a friend running from a man in a mask. Gellar tries to open her phone to call for help using face recognition, but can’t because using Olay has changed her skin that much. In the end, the intruder just tells her, “You’re skin’s glowing. You could be a movie star.” And, fun fact, while his face isn’t shown in the ad, apparently, the scary-turned-complimentary man is Prinze Jr. He’s credited on IMDb as “Masked Killer.”
Gellar is happy to be in the commercial because it means someone finally understands that there are millions women football fans watching the Super Bowl, too. As she wrote on Instagram, “I’m really excited to be representing @olay at #sbliii considering that while 45% of NFL fans are women, only 27% of #superbowl ads star women. I’m proud to change that narrative.”
The commercial is a fun career move for her, but she’s got more on the horizon. Here’s what SMG has coming up, and what she’s been up to lately.
She's Starring In A — Surprise, Surprise — Spooky New Miniseries
Gellar is set to star in Sometimes I Lie, a limited series based on the novel of the same name by Alice Feeney. According to Deadline, Gellar will star as "a woman who wakes up in a hospital, unable to move, speak or open her eyes. She can hear everyone around her, but they don’t know she can." Sounds like Gellar is keeping to the realm of terror that she's known so well.
She's Also Got A Baking Business
Gellar has an organic baking goods business called Food Stirs that she started with two friends. The brand has baking mixes, cake kits, and subscription boxes that in particular are targeted at parents cooking with their children. This should come as no surprise to SMG super fans who nabbed her 2017 cookbook, of course.
She's Doing This Thing Called "Being A Mom"
Gellar doesn’t post photos of her two children, Rocky and Charlotte, often, and when she does she tends to use ones where their faces are covered. Still, it's clear from her posts (and the cover her aforementioned cookbook) that being a mom is a huge part of her life (that's what happens when you have kids, folks). But if curious fans really want to know more about her family, she does share a lot of pics of herself and husband Prinze, Jr., including this one where they visited her wax figure. It’s nice to check in sometimes, you know?
She Keeps Up With Other '90s Screen Sirens
Gellar has a pretty healthy friend circle, but one standout is her good friend Shannen Doherty (aka Prue from Charmed and Brenda from Beverly Hills: 90210), who probably knows a thing or two about being a well-known actress from a beloved '90s TV show.
She Still Loves The '90s & Buffy, Don't Worry
She loves a #TBT post, and has posted a couple of her wearing ‘90s trends in the actual ‘90s and comparing herself to young stars who are wearing the same trends now. (Hilariously, she even tags the young stars sometimes.) She also celebrates the past through doing things like wearing Buffy T-shirts, which, apparently, embarrasses her kids at school pickup.
She Also Did The 10-Year Challenge
OK, this isn't technically an update, but I mean, it's just plain cute.
See? Gellar has a lot going on. If you want to check her out in Sometimes I Lie, just look out for updates on her Instagram. She’s very good at keeping her fans informed, y'all.
