Gradually, however, we begin to see how she really is a nesting doll. The big, boisterous, seemingly reckless first Nadia breaks open (by breaking her neck), to reveal one who's a little bit more careful. That one breaks, and she's slightly more introspective. With each death, she seems to think more and more about her actions, their causes, and their consequences. Even as she parties it up (why not, when you've got to relive your own 36th birthday party so many times?), she seems to hold herself more tightly, realizing her own fragility, but resembling a more compact, controlled version of herself than we saw before. We watch her treating others with more care too, as if she suspects she might solve this puzzle by being a better person. So maybe this is a Groundhog Day homage after all!