Domino’s Wants You To Scam Your Way To A Free Pizza

This brings up a lot of questions for us, but first, let's recap the rules here: Download the Domino's app, enroll in the program, and starting February 2, you hold up your phone to scan any pizza. That includes Pizza Hut, your favorite local pizza parlor, frozen pizza, even, according to the Domino's video, a dog's plastic pizza chew toy. And to all you scammers out there already thinking about how to trick the system, the “terms and conditions” even say you can use "an image of a pizza." When you submit a scan, you can earn 10 points. The catch is that you can only earn 10 points per week (though the first "week" is February 2-3), and if they've already distributed the total number of points allocated for that week (we're talking in the millions), you might have to wait until the following week. Once you collect 60 points, you will earn a free medium, two-topping hand-tossed pizza.