JWoww Claims Her Husband Abused Her In Detailed Statement & Video

“My wife, earlier tonight, we had a disagreement because she’s leaving again tomorrow for work and promised my daughter that she would be hanging out with her all day, whereas my daughter has the flu. So I took umbrage to it, and a little bit of a disagreement I would say, ensued. She gets so emotional and irrational in her anger this is the level she brings it too,” Mathews told the camera in a video posted to his account. “I’m not allowed to be there for my children anymore because somebody else is so hate-filled that they would do that to the father of their children, to a great father to their children.”