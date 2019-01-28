As we fight through the cold weather that often comes with January, sinking your teeth into a nice, juicy peach may seem like the perfect way to trick your brain into thinking it's actually a swelteringly hot summer day. For now, however, that might not be the safest way to fight your seasonal affective disorder. On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that peaches, plums, and nectarines distributed by Jac. Vandenberg, Inc. have been recalled due to possible Listeria contamination.
Though no illnesses linked to the fruit have been reported so far, 1,727 cartons of fresh peaches, 1,207 cartons of fresh nectarines, and 365 cartons of fresh plums have been recalled after the result of a routine sampling by Jac. Vandenberg, Inc's packing house revealed the products contained the bacteria. The recalled fruit was distributed to stores in Alabama, California, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Virginia. Stores that stocked the now-recalled fruit include both national grocery chains like Aldi, Costco, and Walmart and regional chains like Fairway Market, Hannaford, and Market Basket.
The FDA explained that the peaches and nectarines are being sold as a bulk retail produce item with PLU stickers reading 4044, 3035, or 4378 and listing Chile as the country of origin. The peaches, nectarines, and plums sold at Aldi are packaged in two-pound bags with the brand Rio Duero and the article number 7804650090281, 7804650090298, or 7804650090304. The nectarines sold at Costco are packaged in four-pound plastic clamshells with the brand Rio Duero and article number 7804650090212.
The FDA is encouraging those who have purchased any of the recalled products to return the items to where they were purchased for a full refund. Do not consume the fruit, and reach out to compliance@jacvandenberg.com with questions.
Listeria can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions. These symptoms are also sometimes preceded by diarrhea and other gastronomical issues, according to the USDA. Listeria is especially harmful to pregnant women, as it can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of the newborn. It can also cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and those with weakened immune systems.
