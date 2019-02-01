"There is a deep sadness that happens when people decide to take their own lives. Unfortunately, I think we are seeing a lot more of it now than ever. So we have a show that tackles it with the people who are left, who are asking 'What could I have done? What should I have done? Could I have done anything?' And I think the reality is that it’s such a dark hole; that a lot of times there isn't much that somebody could have done. I think what they’ve done so well on this show is to dive into that reality. There are so many people, especially because we’re living in a time with social media where everybody is hand-picking what they want to reveal and show about themselves, and everything seems glossier and happier on the outside. The reality is those people could be unhappy and that’s their way of trying to save face.