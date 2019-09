The Wait For Zac Efron's Ted Bundy Movie Will Probably Be A Long One

There are some true crime cases the public will never lose interest in, which is why it's not surprising that two Ted Bundy-themed projects are premiering in the same month. Netflix's docuseries Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes drops on Jan. 24 and the Zac Efron Ted Bundy movie premiered Jan. 26 at the Sundance Film Festival. But for those of you not in Utah (see: most of you) who want to see Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, you'll have to wait until Netflix releases the Bundy biopic . The streaming giant picked up the film for $9 million with the intent to give the film an "awards season run" according to The Hollywood Reporter.