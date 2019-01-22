Missing Boston Woman Olivia Ambrose Found Alive

Police have reportedly located 23-year-old Olivia Ambrose, who was last seen at a Boston bar on Saturday night.
Ambrose was with her twin sister Francesca and a large group of friends at Hennessy’s Bar in Fanuiel Hall when she allegedly left with a man who had been escorted out by the bouncer. Investigators traced her cell phone to the Charlestown area, where they believe she and the man travelled via the MBTA. Security footage shows the two leaving the bar and walking across the street around 11 p.m and footage from the Charlestown MBTA station captured them together again at around midnight.
On Tuesday, the Boston Police Department tweeted, "UPDATE: 23-year-old Olivia Ambrose has been located and transported to an area hospital for evaluation purposes. Thank you to everybody who aided, helped and assisted in the investigation and search. A press conference is scheduled for 6:00pm at BPD Headquarters."
Ambrose works for Toast, a software company. She’d recently moved to Boston after graduating from college in Scotland and spending a year in Spain.
