Apparently, Close's Wildly Dramatic Ending Happens All The Time

Ah, how innocent that scene seems. Once intruders burst into the house and overtake the control system, it'll seem like the distant past. Sam manages to beat the intruders, but don't celebrate yet: Sam and Zoe are still in danger, as they'll be for most of the movie. After the intrusion, Sam and Zoe escape in a police car that turns up at the house. As it turns out, the police are in on the kidnapping scheme and plan to take the women hostage. Once again, Sam and Zoe escape from the officers — but in doing so, Zoe kills a police officer.