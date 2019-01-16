This Woman's $545 Winter Beauty Routine Is Going Viral On Reddit

Call it the Reddit effect: What started as an unassuming selfie shared by London-based YouTube vlogger Michele Manteaw showcasing her poreless skin, perfectly curled lashes, and glossy, glazed lips — has accumulated hundreds of upvotes and comments, with admirers desperate for a breakdown of the routine she titled "Glowy Winter Makeup on Dark Skin."
Over 16,000 upvotes later, Manteaw tells us she never thought her post would drum up so much interest. "The original Reddit post was actually made on my boyfriend's account," Manteaw says. "It's not even an account I use, apart from occasionally sourcing beauty inspiration from MakeupAddiction and SkincareAddiction. But I'm really happy to be able to help others by sharing what I've learned in regards to skin care and makeup."
So, what are the secrets to getting that summertime glow in the dead of winter? Scroll through to find out.
