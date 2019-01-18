A Guide To The Complicated Cast Of Glass

Step aside Batman and Superman, because there's a new superhero crossover film gunning to earn the title of the most ambitious blockbuster team-up yet. M. Night Shyamalan, the wizard of shocking film twists, aims to blow fans' minds once more with his new comic book thriller Glass, out January 18. And to help him in his quest, he’s got the formidable Glass cast list.
The filmmaker is revisiting two of his most critically-loved movies, 2000’s Unbreakable and 2016’s Split, combining the characters for a third film in what is now considered the Shyamalan franchise. Fans who were paying close attention to the surprise ending of Split already knew that it lived in the same universe as Unbreakable, but now, Shyamalan is doubling down with a crossover film that explores the psychology behind heroes and villains. Glass, the third and final movie in the Shyamalan trilogy, catches up with Bruce Willis’ infamous vigilante hero David Dunn from Unbreakable and James McAvoy's numerous personalities of Kevin Wendell Crumb from Split all these years later. Now they're both under lock and key at the same psychiatric facility along with Samuel L. Jackson's Elijah Price, a.k.a. Mr. Glass, under the watchful eye of Sarah Paulson's Dr. Ellie Staple. She believes that all three men are delusional about their abilities, but they'll no doubt end up showing Dr. Staple just how real they are.
You may know most of the characters and faces of Glass already thanks to Shyamalan's first two films in the trilogy. But just in case, here’s a handy way to brush up before revisiting them.