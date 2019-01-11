Krispy Kreme Is Releasing 4 New Chocolate Glaze Doughnuts — Including An Oreo Flavor

I have often wished I had a button I could push every time I saw something delicious on my computer screen that would make that snack or dish or piece of food immediately appear in front me IRL. This imaginary device is something I think about nearly every day while surfing the web, and yet, I don't recall any instance in the recent past when I was more desperate for said button to actually exist than today when I laid eyes on Krispy Kreme's new Chocolate Glaze Collection.
Krispy Kreme just announced that on Monday, it will release all-chocolate versions of some of its most popular doughnuts. The Chocolate Glaze Collection will include four new doughnuts, the Chocolate Glazed Cake Batter Doughnut, Chocolate Glazed Raspberry Filled Doughnut, the Double Chocolate Glazed Kreme Filled Doughnut, and the Chocolate Glazed Oreo Cookies & Kreme Doughnut. Each doughnut in the collection will be available for a limited time — less than two weeks.
Since technology has not yet advanced enough to allow us to reach through our screens and grab one of these Chocolate Glaze Collection doughnuts, let's at least read about what's in them. The new Chocolate Glazed Cake Batter Doughnut features a chocolate doughnut that's filled with cake batter, glazed in chocolate, dipped in chocolate icing, and topped with sprinkles. The Chocolate Glazed Raspberry Filled Doughnut is also a made by filling a chocolate-glazed chocolate dough, this time, with raspberry. It's then topped with a decorative red icing swirl. The Double Chocolate Glazed Kreme Filled Doughnut is a chocolate doughnut that's covered in chocolate glaze and filled with Krispy Kreme's classic white Kreme. The decoration on top of this one is a zigzag pattern piped in white icing. Finally, the Chocolate Glazed Oreo Cookies & Kreme Doughnut takes a chocolate-glazed chocolate doughnut and fills it with cookies & Kreme filling, dips it in chocolate icing, and tops it with Oreo cookie pieces and chocolate icing.
Though this isn't the first time Krispy Kreme has released Chocolate Glazed Doughnuts — it first released a chocolate version of its Original Glazed Doughnuts in August 2017 in honor of the total solar eclipse — it is the first time the chain has released a chocolate version of so many different doughnuts. Needless to say, we'll be checking out these chocolatey innovations before they disappear on January 27.
