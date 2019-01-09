Lindsay Lohan Played Matchmaker For Best Pal Tiffany Trump

Occasionally, when times are difficult, the universe bestows upon us very special gifts. An example: the extremely pure friendship between Lindsay Dee Lohan and Tiffany Trump-Maples. The women FaceTime, they do each other's hair, they hang at Lindsay's new beach club in Mykonos, and, I'm pretty sure, bond over both having really bad, terrible, no-good dads.
And not only is Lindsay a friend – she's a matchmaker! Reports are that Tiffany met her new boyfriend, Michael Boulos while partying at the Lohan Beach House in Mykonos, last summer. People reports that Boulos (an international man of mystery who works in "Project Management Finance and Risk" according to his private Instagram) and Trump have been seeing each other since shortly after her father's inauguration.
For her part, Lindsay has downplayed her role in setting up the relationship saying, “I know him … and I know her … but I don’t know what happened." I'm hoping this makes it into her Maid of Honor speech.
Lindsay is currently Booked and Busy: Her new reality series, Lohan's Beach Club, just premiered to great ratings and she's been making the rounds looking fantastic. The timing seems right to me for a Lohan Matchmaking series. Are you listening Viacom?
Advertisement