In fact, what The Upside does change from its source material is unnecessary manufactured conflict. An epistolary relationship between Philip and Lily (Julianna Margulies), a woman with whom he’s supposed to have developed an intense emotional connection with, and so essential to the original version, is used here only as a hurdle for Philip to realize the woman he’s really looking for is Yvonne. (Because everyone knows a woman can’t possibly work for a man without secretly wanting to sleep with him.) And so, in addition to everything else, the film utterly wastes its female talents, relegating Aja Naomi Scott (who plays Dell’s long-suffering ex and the mother of his son), Margulies and even Kidman to one-note roles without any real depth.