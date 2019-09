The big theme at the heart of The Upside, the American remake of 2011 French hit Les Intouchables, starring Bryan Cranston and Kevin Hart, is that everyone deserves a second chance. This point, hammered home everywhere from the dialogue to the cringey voiceover in the trailer that tells us that “sometimes you have to run out of chances, before someone takes a chance on you” is ironic on many levels. First, because this is a remake! Second, because Hart himself is currently seeking redemption after being ousted from his gig as host of the 2019 Academy Awards after he refused to apologize for past homophobic tweets and comments. And third, because for a film that’s so big on learning from past mistakes, The Upside falls woefully short.