Is This Megyn Kelly's Replacement After Her Dramatic Departure?

Megyn Kelly's replacements may officially been confirmed. Kelly, who left The Today Show in October following racist comments about Blackface, left an opening in the third hour of NBC's flagship morning show. As of today, meteorologist Dyan Dreyer seemingly confirmed that herself, Sheinelle Jones, Craig Melvin, and Al Roker would be taking the 9 a.m. slot. Dreyer shared a photo of the four of them on Twitter, writing, "Hope you don't mind these faces! You’ll be seeing a lot of them at 9am. Please join us!"
Kelly previously held the 9 a.m. hour on NBC with her show Megyn Kelly Today. The show was canceled in October and Kelly left NBC as a whole, leaving the 9 a.m. slot open for taking. In the interim, the Today anchors as a whole took on the third hour, appearing in various formations over the months. (The first post-Kelly 9 a.m. hour featured Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, and Al Roker anchoring with Savannah Guthrie reporting from Pittsburgh.)
Last month, NBC announced that the third hour would be moving to Studio 1A, where the prior two hours occur. Previously, the third hour broadcast from Studio 6A, where Kelly hosted Megyn Kelly Today.
NBC has seen two major shakeups in the past two years, first with Matt Lauer and then with Kelly. Lauer left the show in December 2017 following a series of allegations of sexual misconduct. He was replaced by Hoda Kotb in January of 2018.
