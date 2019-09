Is This Megyn Kelly's Replacement After Her Dramatic Departure?

Megyn Kelly's replacements may officially been confirmed. Kelly, who left The Today Show in October following racist comments about Blackface , left an opening in the third hour of NBC's flagship morning show. As of today, meteorologist Dyan Dreyer seemingly confirmed that herself, Sheinelle Jones, Craig Melvin, and Al Roker would be taking the 9 a.m. slot. Dreyer shared a photo of the four of them on Twitter, writing, "Hope you don't mind these faces! You’ll be seeing a lot of them at 9am. Please join us!"