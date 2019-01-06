The Golden Globes Has Already Debuted A Brand-New Couple

Things are looking bright for Jim Carrey. After reaching astronomical fame in the early '90s and 2000s with movies like The Mask and Ace Ventura, Carrey is reinventing his career (and comedy style) with the dark comedy Kidding on Showtime. At tonight's Golden Globes, Carrey is up for Best Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy (the show itself was nominated, too).
As we saw on the red carpet, Carrey has more to smile about than professional accolades. Carrey met his girlfriend, Ginger Gonzaga, on set of Kidding. Coincidentally, Carrey's character — Jeff Pickles, the host of an iconic children's TV series — dates Gonzaga's character on the show.
The couple isn't hiding their affection for each other. Gonzaga shared photos of their official red carpet debut on her Instagram page.
This is Carrey's first public relationship since 2015, a year marked by tragedy for the actor. In 2015, Carrey's ex-girlfriend of three years, Cathriona White, took her own life.
Just last November, Carrey opened up to the Daily Mail about his dating life — or lack thereof. “You could describe my home life as an isolated life,” Carrey said. “I spend a lot of time by myself but I like being by myself, so it’s okay. That might be strange to some people, but I enjoy it.” In the interview, Carrey listed "dating" as one of his hobbies, right up there with painting and working on sculptures. Clearly, something came out of it.
But who is Ginger Gonzaga? She and Carrey worked together in the past, though not as closely as they do in Kidding. Gonzaga appeared on the show I'm Dying Up Here, which Carrey executive produced. Her credits include stints on Bill Nye Saves the World, Champions, and Togetherness.
In 2015, Gonzaga starred in a movie about her aspirations to be late night's first woman late night host called Right Now! With Ginger Gonzaga.
You can also catch Gonzaga in the upcoming season of Grace and Frankie, out in January, where she'll play the character Erin.
