Target's New Valentine's Day Treats Are Sweet Enough To Give Us A Toothache

If you’re still dreaming of gingerbread men and sugar cookies from the holidays, we’ve got good news. Target has something seasonal to satisfy your sweet tooth that doesn’t require a time machine. That’s right, Valentine’s Day candy has come in January, and we’ve got the low-down on all the new and exclusive confectionary treats you and your Galentine can snack on right now. There are some traditional favorite sweets for your sweetheart, but there also some totally new creations, such as Emoji Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups or Dylan’s Candy Bar rings for popping a question or two. Check out all of Target’s exclusive Valentine’s candy here!
